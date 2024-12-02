Warrant Officer Mack Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Sembach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer Mack receives a plaque and award during a farewell ceremony at Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. The event celebrated Mack’s outstanding service and significant contributions to the unit. Team members came together to express their appreciation and wish Mack success in future endeavors. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)