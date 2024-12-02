Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Mack Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Sembach [Image 9 of 12]

    Warrant Officer Mack Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Sembach

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Warrant Officer Mack receives a plaque and award during a farewell ceremony at Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. The event celebrated Mack’s outstanding service and significant contributions to the unit. Team members came together to express their appreciation and wish Mack success in future endeavors. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    This work, Warrant Officer Mack Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Sembach [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

