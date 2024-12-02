Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

Spc. Antonio French, an air defense battle management system operator, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, checks on the status of the units during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:44
|Photo ID:
|8795653
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-JU985-1047
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
