    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 4 of 4]

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Spc. Antonio French, an air defense battle management system operator, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, checks on the status of the units during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 02:44
    Photo ID: 8795653
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JU985-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.05 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Operations
    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps
    YamaSakura

