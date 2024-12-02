Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Antonio French, an air defense battle management system operator, currently assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, speaks to Lt. Col. Robert Yaggi, an air defense artillery officer, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Corps, about the status of units during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)