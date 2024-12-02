Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 1 of 4]

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Mark Thomas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, assists with the planning during Yama Sakura at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 02:38
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Operations
    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura
    I Corps America's First Corps

