    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Branch Clinic Futenma Opens Newly Remodeled Medical and Dental Clinic [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Branch Clinic Futenma Opens Newly Remodeled Medical and Dental Clinic

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Sears gives a tour to Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Okinawa, center, and Capt. James Demitrack, executive officer, NMRTC Okinawa, of the remodeled branch clinics on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:38
    VIRIN: 241210-N-DO281-1360
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
