U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Branch Clinic Futenma Opens Newly Remodeled Medical and Dental Clinic

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Sears gives a tour to Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Okinawa, center, and Capt. James Demitrack, executive officer, NMRTC Okinawa, of the remodeled branch clinics on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 23:38
|Photo ID:
|8795571
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-DO281-1360
|Resolution:
|979x653
|Size:
|143.26 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
