U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Branch Clinic Futenma Opens Newly Remodeled Medical and Dental Clinic

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa, right, speaks with Cmdr. Candice Kline during a tour of the remodeled branch clinics on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)