NCTF-RH Drains Fuel-Water Mixture from Tank 311

HALAWA, Hawaii (Nov. 26, 2024) A team member of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) monitors tank draining at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii on Nov. 26, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8795527
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-MK588-1018
|Resolution:
|6983x4655
|Size:
|824.73 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
