NCTF-RH Drains Fuel-Water Mixture from Tank 311

HALAWA, Hawaii (Nov. 26, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) turns a valve while draining a fuel-water mixture from Fuel Oil Reclaimed Tank 311 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. The mixture of fuel and water was collected during the fuel tank cleaning process. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
