    NCTF-RH Drains Fuel-Water Mixture from Tank 311 [Image 2 of 4]

    NCTF-RH Drains Fuel-Water Mixture from Tank 311

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (Nov. 26, 2024) A vacuum truck collects a fuel-water mixture from Fuel Oil Reclaimed Tank 311 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. The mixture of fuel and water was collected during the fuel tank cleaning process. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Location: HAWAII, US
