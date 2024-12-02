AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Zachary Robinette and Lt. Col. John Wallace, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron Air Refueling Control Team, talk to Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, during Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 Dec. 6 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 was a simulated United States Indo-Pacific Area of Operations scenario designed to build familiarity with challenging AOR problem sets in advance of MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2025, the Air Mobility Command flagship exercise series which seeks to train and prepare airmen for peer conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)