    AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex [Image 1 of 2]

    AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the Air Mobility Operations Squadron Aeromedical Evacuation Control Team participate in Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 Dec. 6 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise had participants from the 621st AMOS, the 321st AMOS, the 514th AMOS, and the 607th AOC, totaling more than 75 participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8794955
    VIRIN: 241206-F-ZA023-7174
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

