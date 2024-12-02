AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Air Mobility Operations Squadron Aeromedical Evacuation Control Team participate in Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 Dec. 6 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise had participants from the 621st AMOS, the 321st AMOS, the 514th AMOS, and the 607th AOC, totaling more than 75 participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)