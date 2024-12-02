AMOS Airmen conduct Exercise Internal Flex

Photo By Capt. Stephanie Squires | Capt. Zachary Robinette and Lt. Col. John Wallace, 621st Air Mobility Operations...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Stephanie Squires | Capt. Zachary Robinette and Lt. Col. John Wallace, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron Air Refueling Control Team, talk to Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, during Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 Dec. 6 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 was a simulated United States Indo-Pacific Area of Operations scenario designed to build familiarity with challenging AOR problem sets in advance of MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2025, the Air Mobility Command flagship exercise series which seeks to train and prepare airmen for peer conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires) see less | View Image Page

The 621 Air Mobility Operations Squadron conducted Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 December 4-6 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ.



This three-day exercise took place in the 621 AMOS Weapons System Suite (WSS), an enclave of classified hardware and software systems utilized to plan and execute Rapid Global Mobility. The INTERNAL FLEX exercise series is designed to provide realistic Air Operations Center training to AMOS personnel who deploy to geographic AOCs for real-world contingency response across the spectrum of military operations.



AMOS personnel stand ready to rapidly deploy, integrate, and conduct theater command and control at world-wide AOCs in support of humanitarian and disaster relief, contingency response, and major combat operations. These world-wide deployable personnel from across 23 different Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) are utilized as scalable, high-demand, low-density assets to plan and execute airlift, air refueling, and aeromedical evacuation missions.



Exercise INTERNAL FLEX 25-1 was a simulated United States Indo-Pacific Area of Operations scenario designed to build familiarity with challenging AOR problem sets in advance of MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2025, the Air Mobility Command flagship exercise series which seeks to train and prepare airmen for peer conflict.



The exercise had participants from the 321 AMOS (the only other Active Duty AMOS), the 514 AMOS (one of only two Air Force Reserve Command AMOS squadrons), and the 607 AOC (Osan AB, ROK) totaling more than 75 participants.



Capt. Andrew Chase, the exercise lead planner, when asked about the scenario commented “the dynamic scenario incorporated emerging Agile Combat Employment Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures, complex command relationships, and tyranny of distance considerations providing our personnel valuable exposure to INDOPACOM challenges.”



In addition to valuable INDOPACOM AOR reps, the exercise bolstered AMOS mission readiness by combat certifying 10 recent graduates from a month-long Air Force Warfare Center led AOC initial qualification training in Hurlburt Field, FL. The inclusion of 607 AOC Air Mobility Division personnel was a first for the INTERNAL FLEX exercise series and hugely successful as the Korea based AMD team briefed exercise participants on United States Forces Korea current operations, USINDOPACOM sub-unified command COMREL, and US-Republic of Korea Combined AMD dynamics.