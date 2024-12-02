USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force players celebrate after singing The Third Verse after a game against Seattle University at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 07, 2024. Air Force dominated Seattle 82-44 to improve their record to 9-1 on the season. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
