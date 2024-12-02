U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Carter Clafton walks out to the ice prior to a game against Niagara University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 06, 2024. Air Force fell to Niagara 2-3 in overtime, eventually tying the weekend series 1-1. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8794314
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-HI801-1032
|Resolution:
|3222x2148
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.