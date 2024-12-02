Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024 [Image 5 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force players during a game against Niagara University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 06, 2024. Air Force fell to Niagara 2-3 in overtime, eventually tying the weekend series 1-1. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8794316
    VIRIN: 241206-F-HI801-1043
    Resolution: 3449x2299
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024
    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024
    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024
    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Seattle 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Hockey
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Athletics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download