USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force players during a game against Niagara University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 06, 2024. Air Force fell to Niagara 2-3 in overtime, eventually tying the weekend series 1-1. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)