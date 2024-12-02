Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving back to the community: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz youth and BCSC team up for Angel Tree initiative [Image 2 of 4]

    Giving back to the community: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz youth and BCSC team up for Angel Tree initiative

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Members of the Baumholder Keystone and Torch clubs joined forces with the Baumholder Community Spouses' Club (BCSC) to wrap gifts for local families in need at the annual Angel Tree event held at the Baumholder Youth Center's teen leadership room, Dec. 5.

    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
