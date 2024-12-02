Giving back to the community: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz youth and BCSC team up for Angel Tree initiative

Members of the Baumholder Keystone and Torch clubs joined forces with the Baumholder Community Spouses' Club (BCSC) to wrap gifts for local families in need at the annual Angel Tree event held at the Baumholder Youth Center's teen leadership room, Dec. 5.
