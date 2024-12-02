Giving back to the community: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz youth and BCSC team up for Angel Tree initiative

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Baumholder Keystone and Torch clubs joined forces with the Baumholder...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Baumholder Keystone and Torch clubs joined forces with the Baumholder Community Spouses' Club (BCSC) to wrap gifts for local families in need at the annual Angel Tree event held at the Baumholder Youth Center's teen leadership room, Dec. 5. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The spirit of giving was alive at the annual Angel Tree gift wrapping event, which brought together members of the Baumholder Youth Center’s Keystone and Torch Clubs and the Baumholder Community Spouses' Club (BCSC) to wrap gifts for local families Dec. 5.



The gifts will be distributed through the Angel Tree program, a charity initiative that collects gifts for children or families in need, during the holiday season.



According to Ryan Flynn, Baumholder Youth Programs director, Child and Youth Services (CYS), USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, the Baumholder community has come together to spread holiday cheer through the Angel Tree tradition for years, and he is proud to support this program with the CYS youth.



The Baumholder Youth Center's teen leadership room proved to be the perfect venue for the event, as it's a space specifically dedicated to volunteerism and community service, Flynn said.



“This year, 10 youth members from both clubs came together to lend a hand, and the result was a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone involved,” he said. “It was wonderful to see participants of all ages feeling energized by the opportunity to give back to their community during the holiday season."



