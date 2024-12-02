U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan; thanks U.S. Army’s 5th Composite Watercraft Company

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with representatives from U.S. Army Japan at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
