    Austin observes trilateral Yama Sakura exercise; signifies commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to a trilateral group of

    CAMP ASAKA , JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Courtesy Story

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with military leaders from the U.S., Japan, and Australia and recognized servicemembers from each of the Allied nations for their service and sacrifice to a free and open Indo-Pacific region at Camp Asaka, Japan, as part of his three-day visit to the nation, December 11, 2024.

    Austin’s visit to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force base reinforced the enduring strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.

    Additionally, the secretary witnessed the participation of the Australian Defence Force as part of the trilateral exercise dubbed Yama Sakura 87 aimed to foster relationships, and the importance of military readiness and interoperability across the Indo-Pacific region.

    Yama Sakura is a command post exercise that emphasizes trilateral operations between the U.S. Army, JGSDF, and the ADF.

    Established in 1982, the Yama Sakura exercise focuses on strengthening interoperability, honing crisis-response capabilities, and reinforcing regional stability. The exercise brings together thousands of personnel from all three nations, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and realistic scenarios playing a vital role in ensuring collective security.

    This year’s iteration ran concurrently with the U.S. Army’s command post exercise, Warfighter 25-02, executed by America’s First Corps, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This makes it the largest Yama Sakura exercise in its over 40-year history.

    Following a series of senior leader engagements and briefings, Austin spoke with several service members from each respective nation and thanked them for their dedication, service, and continued sacrifice to their nations and the Alliance.

    "This is how we ought to be operating," said Austin. "It's really good to see. We have the right people. It's all about the people. It's not about the platforms necessarily alone. It's about the people who are committed to going above and beyond the call of duty."

    Austin concluded his visit by expressing his appreciation for the scope of the trilateral Yama Sakura and Warfighter exercises and taking a group photo with the collective group of U.S., Japanese and Australian personnel.

    "It truly is impressive," he said. "I challenge you to continue to do the great work that you are doing and learn from what you are doing. Thanks for letting me stand in the ranks with you today."

    The visit to Camp Asaka capped off a three-day visit across Japan where he engaged with both Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo.

    During his visit earlier this week, Austin took the opportunity to visit Yokohama North Dock to meet U.S. service members with the U.S. Army’s 5th Composite Watercraft Company and leaders of U.S. Army Japan and addressed U.S. Navy Sailors with the USS George Washington.

    In each engagement, the secretary thanked them for their service and for their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 02:23
    Story ID: 487154
    Location: CAMP ASAKA , JP
