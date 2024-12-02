Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan; thanks U.S. Army’s 5th Composite Watercraft Company [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan; thanks U.S. Army’s 5th Composite Watercraft Company

    YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends a briefing on U.S. Army Japan's naval capabilities with representatives from U.S. Army Japan at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 21:36
    Location: YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, JP
    Japan
    Interoperability
    Yokohama North Dock
    YamaSakura
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

