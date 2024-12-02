A member of the Yoon Chang Yeol Football Club gets ready to roll for a strike at the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade community relations event hosted in support of the United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program at Camp Walker, South Korea, Nov. 23.
403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club
