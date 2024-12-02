403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade hosted a community relations event in support of the United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program at Camp Walker, South Korea, Nov. 23.



The Powerhouse Brigade hosted youths from the Yoon Chang Yeol Football Club for a pizza lunch and afternoon of bowling. The event united local youth, community leaders, and U.S. Army personnel for an afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie.



Ten blended teams, consisting of Korean youth soccer players, their coaches, and U.S. military members, battled it out for top scores and prizes.



The occasion was designed to build bridges between the Army and its neighbors in the Daegu area.



“This was a fantastic opportunity to engage with the children of Yoon Chang Yeol Football Club, while fostering closer ties between the U.S. military and the people of Daegu,” said Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB. “This community relations event was a great opportunity to build a foundation for future ties with children from the Daegu area who will be tomorrow’s leaders.”

After a pizza lunch, the competition commenced with Lane 11 emerging as champions. Team members Lee Ji Young, Kim Woo Jin, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Demarco Andrews, and Bishop Brown each received medals.



Individual awards were presented to top scorers as well: Jeong Sun Mi was crowned the highest-scoring adult, Kim Joo Han was the highest-scoring child, and Sgt. Deandre Myers claimed the title of highest-scoring servicemember.

In addition, Yoon Chang Yeol youths received soccer balls and adult leaders were presented with plaques to commemorate the occasion.



Won Jun Ko, Capt. Tamara Calixte, and Sgt. 1st Class Marcel Green planned and conducted the event. CPT Minyoung “Allen” Shin emceed the activities and provided translation, while Sgt. 1st Class Lavon Berry coordinated goodie bags for participants.



It was a was great afternoon,” Green said. “I was happy to be able to help plan and execute such a wonderful event.”



To view and download more photos of the event (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums

