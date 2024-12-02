Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club [Image 1 of 3]

    403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Children from the Yoon Chang Yeol Football Club display the soccer balls they received at the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade community relations event hosted in support of the United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program at Camp Walker, South Korea, Nov. 23.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8793119
    VIRIN: 241123-A-SJ091-6339
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: CAMP WALKER, KR
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

