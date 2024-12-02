Children from the Yoon Chang Yeol Football Club display the soccer balls they received at the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade community relations event hosted in support of the United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program at Camp Walker, South Korea, Nov. 23.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 20:27
|Photo ID:
|8793119
|VIRIN:
|241123-A-SJ091-6339
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club [Image 3 of 3], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd AFSB volunteers hosts community relations event with local youth soccer club
No keywords found.