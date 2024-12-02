257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The District of Columbia National Guard’s 257th Army Band holds its annual “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert at Holy Comforter-Saint Cyprian Catholic Church, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9, 2024. The annual program is part of the band’s commitment to community engagements bolstering music, connection and recruitment throughout the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)