Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert [Image 21 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard’s 257th Army Band holds its annual “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert at Holy Comforter-Saint Cyprian Catholic Church, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9, 2024. The annual program is part of the band’s commitment to community engagements bolstering music, connection and recruitment throughout the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8792962
    VIRIN: 241209-F-PL327-2612
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert
    257th Army Band annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday concert
    DCNG
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    257th Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download