Chief Warrant Officer Three Joshua Orr, Human Resources Officer, Joint Force Headquarters sorts out stocking stuffers in support of the Joint Service Support’s Holiday Magic, Dec. 10, 2024 at the Pierce Country Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8792786
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-MN117-8832
|Resolution:
|3249x4692
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard members, Joint Service Staff come together to spread Holiday Magic [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.