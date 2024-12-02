Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members, Joint Service Staff come together to spread Holiday Magic [Image 1 of 6]

    Guard members, Joint Service Staff come together to spread Holiday Magic

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Capt. Kristoffer Evinrude, Information Operations officer, 156th Information Operations Battalion, sorts out stocking stuffers in support of the Joint Service Support’s Holiday Magic, Dec. 10, 2024 at the Pierce Country Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    This work, Guard members, Joint Service Staff come together to spread Holiday Magic [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Joint Service Support
    Holiday Magic

