FUDS Public Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, held a public meeting at the Butner Town Hall Dec. 4, 2024, to discuss upcoming remedial actions taking place at Camp Butner, a Formerly Used Defense Sites property located 15 miles north of Durham, North Carolina. Ray Livermore, USACE, Wilmington District FUDS environmental engineer, talks to an attendee about his property located on the Formerly Used Defense Site.