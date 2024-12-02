Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUDS Public Meeting [Image 3 of 7]

    FUDS Public Meeting

    BUTNER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, held a public meeting at the Butner Town Hall Dec. 4, 2024, to discuss upcoming remedial actions taking place at Camp Butner, a Formerly Used Defense Sites property located 15 miles north of Durham, North Carolina. Gayle Garland, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, FUDS Project manager; Jeff Groblewski, USACE, Wilmington District, FUDS physical scientist, for the project talk to attendees about their property located on the Formerly Used Defense Site.

    Location: BUTNER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    FUDS
    USACE Savannah District

