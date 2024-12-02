FUDS Public Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, held a public meeting at the Butner Town Hall Dec. 4, 2024, to discuss upcoming remedial actions taking place at Camp Butner, a Formerly Used Defense Sites property located 15 miles north of Durham, North Carolina. Ray Livermore, USACE, Wilmington District FUDS environmental engineer for the project talks to attendees about their property located on the Formerly Used Defense Site.