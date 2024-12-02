Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Attends 83rd Pearl Harbor Anniversary Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    COMPACFLT Attends 83rd Pearl Harbor Anniversary Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and his wife Gina pay respects after laying a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial during the 83rd anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2024. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all around the world attended the ceremony to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

