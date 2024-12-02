Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, left, render honors during the 83rd anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2024. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all around the world attended the ceremony to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8792371
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-UL352-1035
|Resolution:
|3667x2619
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT Attends 83rd Pearl Harbor Anniversary Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.