COMPACFLT Attends 83rd Pearl Harbor Anniversary Ceremony

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes after laying a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial during the 83rd anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2024. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all around the world attended the ceremony to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)