Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman speaks with retired Lt. Gen. Bill Liquori during the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 12:26
|Photo ID:
|8792012
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-LE393-1205
|Resolution:
|4915x3932
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Saltzman keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.