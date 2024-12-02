Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 12:26 Photo ID: 8792011 VIRIN: 241210-F-LE393-1178 Resolution: 5186x3450 Size: 3.32 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CSO Saltzman keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.