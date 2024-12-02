USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2024) - Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Cody Mercado, of San Diego, center, helps Fire Controlman 2nd Class Marc Herrera, of Ingleside, Calif., left, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Georges Adamah, of New York City, study for the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification on the mess decks of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 5, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)