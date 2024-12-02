Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2024) - Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Cody Mercado, of San Diego, helps Sailors study for the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification on the mess decks of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 5, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8791037
    VIRIN: 241205-N-BT947-2023
    Resolution: 2333x3500
    Size: 831.55 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Pacific Ocean

    Pacific Ocean
    USS PRINCETON
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group One

