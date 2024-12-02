USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2024) - Quartermaster 1st Class Kenneth Jones, of Waterloo, Ill., right, signs off sections of the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification for Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nicole Montes, of Miami, on the mess decks of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 5, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|12.05.2024
|12.10.2024 05:07
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
