Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathaniel Allen 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Martin Perez, deputy commander of the 374th Maintenance Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, poses for a portrait at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Perez, a Guam native, is supporting Operation Christmas Drop 2024 - the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission that delivers critical supplies to remote Pacific Island communities while strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 23:50
    Photo ID: 8790780
    VIRIN: 241209-F-YN203-2002
    Resolution: 4777x3886
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathaniel Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24
    Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download