Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Martin Perez, deputy commander of the 374th Maintenance Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, poses for a portrait at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Perez, a Guam native, is supporting Operation Christmas Drop 2024 - the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission that delivers critical supplies to remote Pacific Island communities while strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)