Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Martin Perez, deputy commander of the 374th Maintenance Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, stands on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Perez, a Guam native, supports Operation Christmas Drop 2024, an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)