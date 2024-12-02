U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Martin Perez, deputy commander of the 374th Maintenance Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, stands on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Perez, a Guam native, supports Operation Christmas Drop 2024, an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8790779
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-YN203-2001
|Resolution:
|6136x5221
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathaniel Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintenance Officer Rooted in Guam Returns Home for OCD 24
No keywords found.