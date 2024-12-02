U.S. Army Soldiers take part in a yoga session to destress during exercise Khaan Quest 24, an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. Capt. Cody West, the behavioral health officer for the exercise, ensured Soldiers had opportunities to take part in preventative health measures for mental health. (Capt. Cody West)
Pushing behavioral health care forward: Q&A with an Army BH officer
