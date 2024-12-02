Pushing behavioral health care forward: Q&A with an Army BH officer

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Cody West, the behavioral health officer for exercise Khaan Quest 24,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Cody West, the behavioral health officer for exercise Khaan Quest 24, and Sgt. Caitlyn Wiley, a human resources specialist, both assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, take part in a yoga session to destress during KQ24, an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. West ensured Soldiers had opportunities to take part in preventative health measures and activities like this for their mental health. (Maj. Ronald Marshall) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command have quite a few unique opportunities afforded them:



Location, location, location. 8th TSC Soldiers are stationed on the paradise island and vacation hotspot of Oahu, Hawaii.

When not on the beach, 8th TSC Soldiers are supporting missions across the Indo-Pacific as part of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific’s operational approach to campaigning in the Indo-Pacific region. OP is made up of more than 40 joint and Army-to-Army exercises in the region, and Mongolia’s Khaan Quest 24 is one of the most recent exercises in which the 8th TSC took part.



8th TSC's public affairs office recently had the opportunity to speak with an 8th TSC officer who just returned from Mongolia where she provided behavioral health support to U.S. Soldiers participating in Khaan Quest.



Q: Let’s start with some biographical details so the audience knows who you are. What is your job in the Army, and what unit within the 8th TSC are you assigned?

A: Captain Cody West, I am a behavioral health officer with the 8th Military Police Brigade. BHOs are embedded in brigades and can be filled by a licensed clinical social worker, which is what I am, or a psychologist.



I provide mental health services for individual patients and groups. I focus on sleep concerns, high-risk behaviors, relationship struggles and more. But I am trying to shift the focus to preventative health measures for mental health. Addressing how can we get ahead of issues and treat people in their unit, in their community, before they show up at our doorstep for behavioral health.



Q: Where else has the 8th TSC or Army sent you since you commissioned?

A: I visited the Philippines for a short trip to see 8th MP Brigade Soldiers when we were supporting SK/BK (exercises Salaknib and Balikatan). I’ve also traveled to Alaska to visit our EOD Soldiers at Wainwright and JBER (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson). At my last duty station, I deployed to Kuwait, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan.



Q: So, what led to you going out to Mongolia and executing out there?

A: We were the assigned (U.S.) headquarters alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces. So, it was joint medical team between us and Mongolia.



Q: Tell me about you and your team’s role during Khaan Quest 24?

A: Held at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Khaan Quest 24 brought together military personnel from over 20 nations, underscoring a global commitment to security and shared expertise. Among the many critical support roles during this multinational exercise, the 8th Military Police Brigade's behavioral health team stood out for its innovative and hands-on approach to mental health care, exemplifying the power of forward support and international collaboration.



Q: What did you and your team offer or do during Khaan Quest 24 that stands out?

A: The 8th MP Brigade brought a doctor, a senior medic, and a junior medic, and we were assisted by National Guard and Reserve nurses and medics. I volunteered to go with the medical team. Nobody was bringing any behavioral health (providers), and anytime you have a group of Soldiers, I truly feel like I can work something in to help them while they are out there.



As Soldiers navigated the rigorous demands of Khaan Quest 24, the Behavioral Health Forward Support Package became a vital resource. The package was not just about providing care but ensuring that mental health services were as mobile and flexible as the Soldiers themselves. This comprehensive approach included a catalog of training on field care, sleep hygiene, resiliency, and self-regulation. Whether it was a Soldier needing therapy at their location or a group looking to manage stress through yoga, the BH team was there, offering support tailored to the environment and mission needs.



Q: How busy were you in Mongolia?

A: We were engaged daily, balancing between conducting therapy sessions, teaching courses, and advising the command team. This dynamic approach ensured that behavioral health care was not just reactive but proactively integrated into the daily lives of Soldiers. The reception from both leaders and Soldiers was overwhelmingly positive, with many recognizing the critical role that mental health played in mission readiness and overall well-being.



Q: BH providers, whom have a wealth of training and knowledge, offer the formation critical care. That said, were you able to learn anything or enhance your knowledge while in Mongolia?

A: The international scope of Khaan Quest 24 provided a unique opportunity for the BH team to engage in cross-training and coordination with military medical personnel from other nations. The medical aspect of the exercise offered a rich environment for learning and sharing expertise. We participated in critical discussions on traumatic wounds, country-specific medical practices, and airlift operations, providing mental health assessments and treatments where needed.



A highlight of this collaboration was the observation of a Mongolian-Japanese medical airlift – a first in the history of the exercise. This event not only demonstrated the operational capabilities of these nations but also underscored the importance of international cooperation in medical and behavioral health fields. Additionally, the BH team conducted training sessions with Mongolian Armed Forces counterparts, focusing on mental health practices that could be adapted to local needs.



Beyond the technical training, the BH team also took part in more culturally enriching activities. During the U.S. cultural day, they led a lively dance class for over 200 multinational participants. This activity, designed to boost morale and alleviate the stresses of the exercise, reflected the holistic approach to health that the BH team embodied – one that recognizes the importance of mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.



Q: You mentioned that this was not just a multinational exercise but a multi-component exercise for the Army. In what ways did you work with National Guard and Reserve units?

A: We coordinated closely with the Alaskan National Guard and a Reserve unit from Arizona and Rhode Island. This coordination was critical in advising these units on the behavioral health support available during the exercise and ensuring a seamless transition of care upon returning to their home stations. Early in the exercise, the BH team identified shortfalls in medical processing, which could have impacted the mental readiness of the Soldiers. Through our recommendations, these gaps were addressed, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the behavioral health support provided.



Q: It appears that BH care is important not just before and after a mission but during as well. But many people focus on combat deployments. Why focus on military exercises?

A: Behavioral health support has increasingly become a focal point in military exercises over the years. In the past, the emphasis was primarily on physical readiness, with mental health often overlooked. However, as the understanding of the critical role that mental health plays in overall mission success has grown, so has the integration of behavioral health services. Khaan Quest 24 stands as a testament to this evolution, showcasing a comprehensive approach that addresses both the physical and mental well-being of Soldiers.



Q: So, you traveled all the way from Hawaii to a bit more austere location – Mongolia. Did you observe any impacts of your time there?

A: The presence of the BH team during Khaan Quest 24 had a profound impact on the Soldiers and the overall success of the exercise. By providing readily accessible mental health support, the BH team contributed to a noticeable increase in morale and a decrease in stress levels among participants. Our proactive approach not only addressed immediate concerns but also helped in preventing potential issues from escalating. The positive feedback from both Soldiers and leaders highlighted the essential role of mental health care in maintaining operational readiness and effectiveness.



Q: It seems like Khaan Quest 24 was a success for everyone involved on more levels than just tactical prowess. Now that its over, what’s next?

A: As Khaan Quest 24 came to a close, the work of the BH team continued. The coordination of follow-on care was already in motion, ensuring that Soldiers who received treatment during the exercise would have access to the necessary resources upon returning to their home stations. The team’s efforts to monitor post-exercise behavioral trends and advise the command on future needs highlight a commitment to sustained mental health support.



The lessons learned and the experiences gained during Khaan Quest 24 will inform future iterations of behavioral health forward support. The after-action review and internal assessments will shape how the brigade continues to provide flexible and effective mental health care in challenging environments.



In the end, the success of the BH team during Khaan Quest 24 was not just in the number of Soldiers we supported or the training sessions we led but in the deep, lasting impact we made on the international stage. By integrating behavioral health into the fabric of multinational military operations, we helped set a standard for how mental health care can and should be delivered in the field.



Q: With your recent travels and experiences in mind, what would you say to Soldiers who may have an opportunity to come to the 8th TSC?

A: I sought out to come here from my last unit. I think this is one of the best places to work. The Pacific is completely different from any other duty station. I've been to a lot of other duty stations, and this is something new and something different. And I like challenges, so that's why I wanted to come out here.