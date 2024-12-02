Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Cody West, the behavioral health officer for exercise Khaan Quest 24, and Sgt. Caitlyn Wiley, a human resources specialist, both assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, take part in a yoga session to destress during KQ24, an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. West ensured Soldiers had opportunities to take part in preventative health measures and activities like this for their mental health. (Maj. Ronald Marshall)