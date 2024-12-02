Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Baxter, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Yasuaki Todate, the Media Operations Section Chief with U.S. Air Force, 35th Fighter Wing, during a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 6, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. While participating in the Aviation Training Relocation program, VMFA-312 hosted a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft to inform and foster relationships with local Japanese citizens. Baxter is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8788728
    VIRIN: 241207-M-JN598-1285
    Resolution: 6431x4289
    Size: 17.13 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    static display
    MAG12
    partner nation
    one team one fight
    aircraft tour

