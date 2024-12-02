U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Baxter, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Yasuaki Todate, the Media Operations Section Chief with U.S. Air Force, 35th Fighter Wing, during a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 6, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. While participating in the Aviation Training Relocation program, VMFA-312 hosted a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft to inform and foster relationships with local Japanese citizens. Baxter is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)