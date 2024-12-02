U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, is staged before a tour at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 6, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. While participating in the Aviation Training Relocation program, VMFA-312 hosted a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft to inform and foster relationships with local Japanese citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|12.06.2024
|12.09.2024 00:37
|8788723
|241206-M-JN298-1236
|6923x3894
|12.85 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|7
|0
