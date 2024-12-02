U.S. Marines showcase aircraft for Japanese locals during tour at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local Japanese child smiles while looking at a Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 sticker after receiving it during a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 6, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. While participating in the Aviation Training Relocation program, VMFA-312 hosted a tour of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft to inform and foster relationships with local Japanese citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)