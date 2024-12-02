Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load onto a U.S Marine Corps CH-53E assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), during a helicopter raid exercise on LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8788680
    VIRIN: 241207-M-QJ950-1010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Hansen
    Raids
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262
    LZ Dodo

