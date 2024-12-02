BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load onto a U.S Marine Corps CH-53E assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), during a helicopter raid exercise on LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)