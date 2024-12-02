BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luke Slater, an infantry Marine, with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets security during a helicopter raid exercise on LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Slater is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)